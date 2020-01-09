Winter storm is on the way, here’s a timeline

MILWAUKEE — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting Friday at 9 p.m. and lasting until Sunday morning a 6 a.m. All the ingredients are coming together for a significant winter storm this weekend.

A strong developing low-pressure system will run into cold air as it moves north, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain to southeast Wisconsin. The storm will start late Friday evening, and extend all the way through Sunday. Although most of the area can expect some snow, ice from freezing rain and sleet could be an even bigger issue for some of the area.

TIMELINE

After 8 p.m. Friday, a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected to begin. The best chance of seeing snow will be north and west of Milwaukee, with most of the area experiencing a wintry mix.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, more snow will mix in but could be intermittent at times, with freezing rain likely for some as well. Along the state line, upwards of a quarter of an inch of ice could develop by Saturday morning. For locations that experience snow, amounts should remain under 4 inches through noon Saturday.

Throughout the day on Saturday, wintry mix to snow is likely to continue, but precipitation should be lighter. An additional 1-2 inches of snow is possible, with an additional tenth of an inch of ice possible for some.

Late Saturday afternoon, the developing low-pressure system arrives from the south, transitioning all locations to snow by Saturday night. At this point, snow is expected to fall over the entire area with a significant amount of snow likely. The heaviest precipitation with this storm is forecast to fall on Saturday night.

SNOW & ICE AMOUNTS

The current forecast calls for a significant amount of snow. Almost the entire area should see six inches of snow, with some locations over a foot possible!

Ice could be a bigger problem, with up to a half-inch of ice possible. Winds are also expected to gust to around 50 m.p.h. This could lead to power outages and will create dangerous road conditions for some.

HAZARDS

The onset of freezing rain will make way for icy roads. Not every location will experience significant icing, but many locations could see light ice accumulation that is quickly covered by snow. Untreated roads will be especially slick through the duration of the storm. Locations that experience more than a tenth of an inch of ice will experience dangerous road conditions, especially close to the state line.

Heavy snow will also create low visibility, this will be especially true late Saturday. Hazardous driving conditions will be possible with snow-covered roads expected.

Although there is still some uncertainty with the exact setup of snow and ice for our area, the forecast is certain that we will see plenty of winter weather this weekend. Stay tuned for more updates on this winter storm over the next few days.