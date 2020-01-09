× Woman wins $100K on scratch ticket she got for Christmas

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A northwest Wisconsin woman received a Christmas gift that’ll be hard to top.

Janet Pahl, of Stanley, was gifted Wisconsin Lottery scratch-off tickets for the holiday. Luckily for her, one of the tickets happened to be worth $100,000, the Wisconsin Lottery says.

The odds of winning the prize, which was won on a “Celebrate” ticket, are 1 in 240,000, Wisconsin Lottery says.

Wisconsin Lottery also says there is one unclaimed top prize in the game.