A voice you have to hear: Local musician to headline Turner Hall

Posted 10:47 am, January 10, 2020, by
CUDAHY -- She's a Cudahy native -- and she's headlining Turner Hall on Saturday, Jan. 11. Abby Jeanne joins Real Milwaukee with the details.

Abby lives in Cudahy and her song "Pleasures Pain" was the most played song on 88.9 Radio Milwaukee last year-- ahead of national artists like Lizzo, Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend.  She has spent the past year living in LA, NYC and Milwaukee and has stories to tell -- and new songs to sing!  You can find her music on all streaming services by searching "Abby Jeanne" Or you can see her live at Turner Hall tomorrow.  The show starts at 8 p.m.  Tickets are just $15.

 

