AP source: Cubs, Bryant agree to $18.6 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Cubs and star third baseman Kris Bryant avoided arbitration, agreeing to an $18.6 million, one-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 2016 NL MVP, Bryant rebounded from an injury-filled season to bat .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

The Cubs also agreed to a $1,575,000, one-year contract with outfielder Albert Almora Jr. The Cubs hope Almora can rebound after his batting average dropped 50 points to .236.

Chicago missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.