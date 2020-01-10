× Athletes to sleep on cardboard beds at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — This summer, athletes from around the world will travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

They’ll compete on the most coveted stage — all while sleeping on cardboard beds.

Organizers of the 2020 Olympic Games have released a sneak peek of the athlete village, one key part is the cardboard beds. The single bed frames are said to be stronger than typical wooden frames — able to hold up to 440 pounds.

The beds are just one more way the Tokyo Olympic Games are showing its efforts toward sustainability. After the Olympic and Paralympic Games, each frame will be recycled.

Organizers told the Associated Press the mattresses will not be made of paper, but will also be recycled into plastic products.