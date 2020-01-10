Winter weather advisory for Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Cos. from 8 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday
Beaver Dam police arrest 3 juveniles, suspected of vandalizing holiday lights at Swan Park

Posted 5:18 pm, January 10, 2020

Beaver Dam holiday display damaged

BEAVER DAM — Beaver Dam police revealed on Friday, Jan. 10 that they have identified and arrested three suspects — all juveniles — suspected of being responsible for vandalizing the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights in Swan Park.

Several light displays, trees, and a newly-created “gingerbread” house were damaged or destroyed. Police say that the suspects used stolen golf carts to damage the light displays.

The vandals caused roughly $3,000 worth of damage to the holiday lights display around Thursday, Dec. 5. Authorities later released surveillance photos of the persons responsible for the damage.

Juvenile referrals have been made on all three suspects.

