'Drastic decrease:' Milwaukee's police chief touts reduction in crime in city for 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released on Friday, Jan. 10 numbers showing the reduction in crime in the city for 2019.

The chief noted that homicides decreased in the City of Milwaukee for two consecutive years. In 2017, there were 119 homicides. In 2018, homicides decreased to 99 and decreased even further in 2019 to 97.

According to the police chief, Milwaukee has also seen a drastic decrease in other violent crime including, but not limited to non-fatal shootings and car-jackings. In 2018 non-fatal shootings decreased to 476 from 558 in 2017. Non-fatal shootings continued to decrease in 2019 to 452. In 2017, there were 410 car-jackings; however, in 2018 car-jackings decreased to 383 and in 2019 decreased even further to 346.

Chief Morales credits the decrease in violent crime to the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, neighboring law enforcement partners, members of the public and the community at large.

Chief Morales said the following in a news release:

“Since 2018, the Milwaukee Police Department has taken a strategic approach to targeting offenders who victimize members of our community through use of the Shoot Review Model. The Shoot Review Model is an intelligence-led, data-driven, violence reducing strategy that collaborates law enforcement, researchers and community partners. The Milwaukee Police Department will continue to work to make the City of Milwaukee a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”