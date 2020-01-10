Follow the Packers as the team prepares to take on the Seahawks in the NFL divisional game 🏈
Winter storm watch issued for SE Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday

January 10

Posted 5:12 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:16AM, January 10, 2020
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.