Man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-94 changes plea to guilty

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of crashing into and killing a motorcyclist on I-94 in Oak Creek changed his plea to guilty on Friday, Jan. 10 — just weeks before he was set to go to trial.

Prosecutors say Tiondras Dyson was driving on a revoked license when he crashed into Sarah McGraw next Drexel Avenue. McGraw was riding with a group of friends — heading from Kenosha to Door County.

Dyson was arrested after deputies found him hiding under a pile of clothing inside his SUV.

Dyson is set to be sentenced on March 5.