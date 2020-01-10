Winter weather advisory for Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Cos. from 8 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday
Monitor closings, cancellations and snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ❄️
Winter storm warning issued for most of SE Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Sunday

Man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-94 changes plea to guilty

Posted 6:33 pm, January 10, 2020, by
Tiondras Dyson, Sarah McGraw

Tiondras Dyson, Sarah McGraw

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of crashing into and killing a motorcyclist on I-94 in Oak Creek changed his plea to guilty on Friday, Jan. 10 — just weeks before he was set to go to trial.

Prosecutors say Tiondras Dyson was driving on a revoked license when he crashed into Sarah McGraw next Drexel Avenue. McGraw was riding with a group of friends — heading from Kenosha to Door County.

Dyson was arrested after deputies found him hiding under a pile of clothing inside his SUV.

Dyson is set to be sentenced on March 5.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.