Winter weather advisory for Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Cos. from 8 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday
Monitor closings, cancellations and snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ❄️
Winter storm warning issued for most of SE Wisconsin from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers sign INF Jedd Gyorko to 1-year contract

Posted 4:48 pm, January 10, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the signing of infielder Jeff Gyorko, Friday. The free agent agreed to a one-year deal with a club option for 2021.

The 31-year-old has played primarily second base and third base throughout his Major-League career but has also played some shortstop and first base. He has played for three teams in his seven-year career — including three-plus seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has a .245 career batting average and .421 career slugging percentage with 112 home runs. Last season with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, Gyorko hit .174 with a .250 slugging percentage in 2 home runs in 101 total plate appearances.

In 118 plate appearance at Miller Park in his career, Gyorko hit 5 home runs and posted a .250 batting average and .455 slugging percentage.

Pitcher Jake Faria was designated for assignment to make room for Gyorko on the team’s 40 man roster, the team announced.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.