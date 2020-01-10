Milwaukee Brewers sign INF Jedd Gyorko to 1-year contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the signing of infielder Jeff Gyorko, Friday. The free agent agreed to a one-year deal with a club option for 2021.

The 31-year-old has played primarily second base and third base throughout his Major-League career but has also played some shortstop and first base. He has played for three teams in his seven-year career — including three-plus seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

INF Jedd Gyorko has been signed to a 1-year contract with a club option for 2021. pic.twitter.com/6DO0jKAPvE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 10, 2020

He has a .245 career batting average and .421 career slugging percentage with 112 home runs. Last season with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, Gyorko hit .174 with a .250 slugging percentage in 2 home runs in 101 total plate appearances.

In 118 plate appearance at Miller Park in his career, Gyorko hit 5 home runs and posted a .250 batting average and .455 slugging percentage.

Pitcher Jake Faria was designated for assignment to make room for Gyorko on the team’s 40 man roster, the team announced.