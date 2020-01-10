Follow the Packers as the team prepares to take on the Seahawks in the NFL divisional game 🏈
Police: Man shot, seriously in parking lot of Applebee’s near 3rd and Holt

January 10, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Jan. 10 in the parking lot of an Applebee's on the city's south side. A 25-year-old man was seriously injured.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. at the restaurant near 3rd Street and Holt Avenue. The restaurant closes at midnight.

Police say the victim was not an employee of the restaurant or any nearby stores.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he went into surgery.

No arrests have been made.

