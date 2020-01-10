Monitor closings, cancellations and snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ❄️
Police: Woman arrested in Milwaukee for 2018 death of Fond du Lac infant

Posted 11:31 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 11:35AM, January 10, 2020

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of homicide in the June 2018 death of a 2-month-old girl.

A 26-year-old woman was taken into custody in Milwaukee — where police say she was living — on Jan. 9, 2020.

Authorities were called to a Fond du Lac home on June 25, 2018, for a report of a 2-month-old girl choking. Upon arrival, police determined the girl was not breathing and attempted life-saving measures. The girl was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. An autopsy determined the cause of death was the result of a homicide.

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities at this time. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

