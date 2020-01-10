Road closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.
I-94 North-South (Central/South Segments: County G to WIS 142)
NOTABLE OPENINGS
**SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019
- I-94 WEST (NB) decoupled traffic and switched onto the new northbound pavement between County G and College Avenue
- I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Rawson Avenue opened to traffic
- I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Seven Mile Road opened to traffic
**TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2019
- I-94 WEST (NB) opened to four lanes between WIS 142 and County G
- I-94 WEST (NB) entrance ramp from County E reopened to traffic
- The speed limit on I-94 EAST (SB) returned to 70 mph between WIS 142 and County G.
I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)
MONDAY, JANUARY 13 & TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020
I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:
- I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Elm Road deck stripping.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Root River deck stripping.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.
Seven Mile Road Closure:
- Seven Mile Road is scheduled to be closed between the I-94 EAST (SB) ramps and the I-94 WEST (NB) ramps from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, the frontage roads and County G to get around the freeway closure.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2020
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Root River deck stripping.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.