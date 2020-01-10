Winter storm watch for northern half of FOX6 viewing area begins 12 p.m. Saturday
Follow the Packers as the team prepares to take on the Seahawks in the NFL divisional game 🏈
Winter storm warning issued for southern half of FOX6 viewing area begins at 7 p.m.

Road closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 8:22 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 08:25AM, January 10, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (Central/South Segments: County G to WIS 142)

 NOTABLE OPENINGS

**SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019

  • I-94 WEST (NB) decoupled traffic and switched onto the new northbound pavement between County G and College Avenue
  • I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Rawson Avenue opened to traffic
  • I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps at Seven Mile Road opened to traffic

 **TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2019

  • I-94 WEST (NB) opened to four lanes between WIS 142 and County G
  • I-94 WEST (NB) entrance ramp from County E reopened to traffic
  • The speed limit on I-94 EAST (SB) returned to 70 mph between WIS 142 and County G.

 I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

MONDAY, JANUARY 13 & TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Elm Road deck stripping.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Root River deck stripping.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.

Seven Mile Road Closure:

  • Seven Mile Road is scheduled to be closed between the I-94 EAST (SB) ramps and the I-94 WEST (NB) ramps from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, the frontage roads and County G to get around the freeway closure.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Root River deck stripping.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.