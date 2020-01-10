Monitor closings, cancellations and snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ❄️
Teen charged in death of 7-year-old tried in adult court

Posted 10:57 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 10:59AM, January 10, 2020

Ethan Hauschultz

MANITOWOC — A Wisconsin judge has ruled that a teenager charged in the death of a 7-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten, forced to carry around a heavy log and buried in snow will be tried in adult court.

Attorneys for 16-year-old Damian Hauschultz tried to have the case moved to juvenile court. He was 15 when Ethan Hauschultz died in 2018.

The teen is charged in Manitowoc County with first-degree reckless homicide, child abuse and substantial battery.

According to a criminal complaint, Ethan was made to carry the heavy log as punishment. Two adult relatives also face charges.

Damian Hauschultz, Timothy Hauschultz, Tina McKeever-Hauschultz (Credit: WLUK/Gabrielle Mays)

