× We Energies employee carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Milwaukee, officials say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 27-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint, her vehicle stolen, on Monday in downtown Milwaukee. A We Energies spokesperson told FOX6 News that the victim in that incident was an employee of the company.

Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd and Everett — just outside We Energies’ downtown offices — around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 6. Authorities say two suspects approached the victim in her vehicle with a handgun and demanded property. One of the suspects then pulled the victim out of her vehicle and got in the driver’s seat. The second suspect entered the front passenger seat, and the two fled the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the suspects in this incident as part of an ongoing investigation.