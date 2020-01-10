Winter weather advisory for Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Cos. from 8 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday
Woman accused of embezzling $476K from Milwaukee County home care facility

Posted 3:24 pm, January 10, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation announced on Friday, Jan. 10 that Stephanie Roeglin of Milwaukee faces three felony charges for allegedly embezzling more than $476,000 from a Milwaukee County home care facility. Count one is for theft over $100,000, count two is for identity theft, and count three is for identity theft of a business.

According to the criminal complaint, Roeglin, who was the Executive Director at the Milwaukee County home care facility from 2010 to 2017, created a fictitious employee in order to embezzle $260,698 from 2013 to 2017.  Additionally, Roeglin intentionally overpaid herself $215,842 for a total embezzlement from her employer of $476,540.

Criminal charges were filed in Milwaukee County by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Attorney General’s Office on Jan. 9 after an investigation by Special Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation.

If convicted, Roeglin could face 24 1/2 years in prison, $45,000 in fines, or both.

