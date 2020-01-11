× $12/hour: 350 helpers needed to clear snow at Lambeau ahead of Packers/Seahawks matchup

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers officials on Saturday, Jan. 11 reminded that 350 helpers are needed Sunday morning, Jan. 12 beginning at 6 a.m. to help clear snow ahead of the Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks playoff matchup. You’ll get paid $12/hour.

Interested individuals can access temporary parking in Lot 6, and should report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side. Shovelers must enter through metal detectors, and cannot bring bags, backpacks, or purses.

Packers officials noted Saturday while updated forecasts were calling for lower snowfall amounts Saturday night, Lambeau Field will still be in need of helpers for removing snow and spreading ice melt.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.