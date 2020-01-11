Milwaukee declares snow emergency for Jan. 11
Winter weather advisory in effect for Sheboygan and Dodge counties until 3 p.m. Saturday
Monitor closings, cancellations and snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ❄️
Winter storm warning issued for most of SE Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Sunday

Eating light while eating out: Tips from Olive Garden to keep your New Year’s resolutions

Posted 1:37 pm, January 11, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Helping fulfill New Year's resolutions of eating lighter, Jenny Talley from Olive Garden joined WakeUp to put together a dish that fits the bill -- Zoodles Primavera, available in-restaurant on Olive Garden's Taste of the Mediterranean and Lunch-Sized Favorites menus.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.