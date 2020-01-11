MILWAUKEE -- Helping fulfill New Year's resolutions of eating lighter, Jenny Talley from Olive Garden joined WakeUp to put together a dish that fits the bill -- Zoodles Primavera, available in-restaurant on Olive Garden's Taste of the Mediterranean and Lunch-Sized Favorites menus.
Eating light while eating out: Tips from Olive Garden to keep your New Year’s resolutions
-
Resolutions in the New Year that will dramatically improve your health
-
A tasty detox soup that will help you keep your New Year’s health resolutions
-
‘Have very achievable goals:’ The key to making a New Year’s resolution a success
-
New Year’s resolutions: Fitness tips for a healthier, happier year
-
Healthy eating resolutions: A breakfast recipe that will make busy mornings a breeze
-
-
Getting ready to host your own New Year’s Eve party? List of items you may want to pick up
-
Don’t fall for the gimmicks! Some tricks that will actually help you lose weight
-
‘A little goes a long way:’ Krispy Kreme rolls out mini version of their classic donuts
-
Winter Wonders: 1st look at drive-through holiday light display near Boerner Botanical Gardens
-
Some healthy alternatives: If you’re watching your weight — don’t skip Thanksgiving dinner
-
-
Get organized in 2020: Tips and trends to de-clutter
-
Man who’s ‘never missed a day of running in 27 years’ leads Kewaskum 9/11 memorial fundraising run
-
Drive-through holiday light display coming to area surrounding Boerner Botanical Gardens