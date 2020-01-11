Fans arrive in Titletown early for the pre-Seahawks ‘Packers Everywhere Playoff Pep Rally’

Lakeshore flood advisory for 5 counties until 6 a.m. Sunday
GREEN BAY — Less than 24 hours before the Green Bay Packers would face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a playoff matchup at Lambeau Field, fans packed “The Turn” on Lombardi Avenue in Titletown for a free “Packers Everywhere Playoff Pep Rally” on Saturday evening, Jan. 11.

A winter storm didn’t stop fans from showing up to take in the pre-game day excitement, with pre-rally activities and Packers prizes beginning around 4 p.m., and the rally kicking off at 6.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy greeted fans and, and Packers alumni James Jones and Al Harris mingled and took photos with fans — sharing their thoughts on the Packers/Seahawks matchup.

Fans had the opportunity to win autographed Packers items such as an Aaron Jones signed-football, Davante Adams signed-jersey, and other prizes.

