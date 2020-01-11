× Fire up your phones! FOX6 wants to see your reaction to the Packers game!

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News has a mission for you — something we want you to tackle when you’re watching the NFL divisional game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 12. You can watch the game only on FOX6!

What are we looking for?

We want to see reaction to big plays and hopefully a Packers victory. Fire up your cellphone and set it up so it’s facing you, your family, your friends — or whoever is gathered for your Packers watch party.

When you feel like it’s a big moment in the game, turn up the sound on the TV and record video of the reaction to the big play. Cheers, excitement, Packers pride — we want to see it all on display when those big moments happen.

IMPORTANT: Make sure you record video with your phone in landscape mode (on its side) instead of portrait mode (vertical).

After you recorded a clip of video of your group’s reaction, share it with FOX6 News via our Facebook Messenger inbox (via the link below). It’s a simple process — and gives us the ability to share the video and post it online quicker and easier!

CLICK HERE to share your video with the FOX6 News team via Facebook

Thanks for taking the time to share this part of this big story! There’s even a chance your reaction shared with FOX6 News on Facebook could be part of our TV coverage later Sunday evening!