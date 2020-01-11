Ice, snow, wind prompted power outages, MCTS bus delays, flight cancellations at Mitchell Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Freezing rain and a wintry mix Friday night, Jan. 10, changing to snow on Saturday, Jan. 11, resulted in power outages across the We Energies' system.

A We Energies' spokesman said Saturday afternoon they were seeing some scattered outages, and those outages were being addressed "as safely and quickly as possible."

The spokesman said the outages appeared to be caused by high winds and branch/tree damage.

A viewer named Zion Ross shared video with FOX6 News showing an apparent transformer fire near 38th Street and Rogers Street. FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police and We Energies for more information on that incident.

CLICK HERE to access the We Energies Outage Map, where you can report your outage, and they'll send you updates as they work to restore your power.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reported delays and cancellations on Saturday due to the weather. The spokeswoman recommended travelers stay in close contact with their airline or the airport's website for the very latest updates.

CLICK HERE to monitor arrival/departure delays/cancellations at the airport.

A spokesman with the Milwaukee County Transit System said Saturday morning all bus routes were delayed as a result of icy conditions on MCTS routes. With snow following the rain, he told FOX6 News: "We want to remind riders that, while our goal is to always keep the system up and running, safety is our number one priority. This means MCTS reserves the right to temporarily suspend service due to dangerous driving conditions." MCTS officials were watching the forecast closely.

CLICK HERE for the latest updates on MCTS delays.