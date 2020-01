MILWAUKEE — A semi-truck overturned on the Zoo Interchange early Saturday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says driving conditions in the area are hazardous.

The semi overturned on the ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-41, MCSO says. Multiple ramps have been closed in the area due to icy conditions.

The Sheriff’s office is also “asking the public to stay off the highway” until road conditions improve.