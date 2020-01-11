Officials: 1 dead in incident on WI-145; SB lanes closed near Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to an incident near WI-145 and Silver Spring, Saturday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an adult male died.

Authorities were called to the area for a report of an individual who had jumped from a highway overpass onto an offramp.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes of WI-145 were closed at approximately 11 a.m. from 91st Street through Silver Spring. No additional details about the incident have been released at this time.

FOX6 News has crews en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.