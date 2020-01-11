Lakeshore flood advisory for 5 counties until 6 a.m. Sunday
MFD: 10 displaced by fire at apartment building hear 79th and Hampton

Posted 5:20 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 05:34PM, January 11, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Ten people were displaced by a fire at an apartment building near 79th Street and Hampton Avenue Saturday, Jan. 11.

It happened just after 3 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said five adults and five children were displaced.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly, officials said.

The cause was under investigation.

Officials with the American Red Cross said volunteers responded to help these displaced residents, and also, a family of five in Kenosha — put out of their home on Horton Road Saturday afternoon.

