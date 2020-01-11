× MPD: Car hits traffic signal in 2-car accident near 27th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car accident near 27th and Fond du Lac early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. and that one of the involved cars struck a traffic signal. No one was taken to the hospital, police say, and electrical services were called to inspect and repair the traffic signal.

Three citations were issued in the incident, and police did not confirm the cause.