× National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils ‘Draft Day’ bobble of JJ Watt

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday, Jan. 10 unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt after being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin.

Officials with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee said in a news release Texans fans initially booed the team’s selection, but since then, Watt has become one of the most popular players in Houston sports history.

The bobblehead features a smiling Watt wearing the suit and Texans baseball hat that he wore on draft night while proudly holding a Texans jersey with the name Watt and No. 1 on the back.

The release offered this background on Watt’s career:

“In his nine-year NFL career, Watt has been one of the NFL’s best defensive players with 96 sacks while becoming one of the most admired sports figures for his performance both off and on the field. Watt helped raise more than $37 million for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, earning him the prestigious honor of Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year following the 2017 season.” “Regarded as a two-star recruit coming out of high school, Watt accepted a scholarship offer from Central Michigan University and played tight end as a freshman in 2007. Opting against a move to offensive tackle, Watt decided to walk on at the University of Wisconsin to play defensive end. After redshirting in 2008, he played two productive seasons for the Badgers before deciding to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. A top performer in all categories at the combine, the All-American and team MVP was the first defensive end selected in the first round.” “Watt went on to receive the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award three times in his first five seasons. He has been named first-team All-Pro five times and holds the Texans’ franchise records for both sacks and forced fumbles. In 2017, Sports Illustrated picked Watt as its Sportsperson of the Year.”

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,017, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

The bobbleheads are $40 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The bobbleheads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Houston Texans and NFL merchandise.