Semi-truck crashes on I-43 near Good Hope due to 'extremely icy' roads, MCSO says

GLENDALE — A semi-truck crashed on northbound I-43 just north of Good Hope, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and closed all lanes. MCSO diverted all traffic off the interstate at Good Hope, but traffic resumed shortly after the roadway was cleared.

According to the MCSO, the crash was caused by “extremely icy and hazardous road conditions.”