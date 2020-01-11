× Packers will offer free Kwik Trip hot chocolate, hot cider at Lambeau for matchup with Seahawks

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl nearly a decade ago. The time to capture a second is running out.

“It’s on my mind every day,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we play the game. That’s why you put in the time in the offseason. That’s why you do the little things. It’s to put yourself in this position where we’re two games away from being able to compete for that.

“I’m 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We’ve had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game. It will be the first postseason appearance for Rodgers in three years.

“I’m at the age now, I believe, that Brett (Favre) was when I was drafted, and obviously closer to the finish than the beginning,” he said. “The most important thing is winning, and I know how difficult a couple of those years were when we weren’t winning.”

Rodgers led an injury-laden Packers team to the NFC championship game in Green Bay’s previous postseason appearance following the 2016 season before getting blown out 44-21 by the Falcons. But this Packers squad — including Rodgers — is as healthy as Green Bay has been in recent years.

“I feel great,” Rodgers said. “I started all 16 (games) and wasn’t in the training room a whole lot. I had some issues early in the season with my knee. But, man, I felt great from about Week 8 on. … It feels good to be where I’m at right now.”

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, which you can watch ONLY ON FOX6 — officials with the Packers on Thursday, Jan. 9 shared some details in a press release regarding activities for fans heading up to Lambeau for the game:

Fans entering the gates on Sunday will receive “The Pack is Back” rally towels, courtesy of game sponsors Festival Foods, Oneida Nation, and Cenex. The Packers and Delaware North will be offering free Kwik Trip hot chocolate as well as hot cider, limited to two per customer, during Sunday’s game to help fans battle the forecasted cold. The free hot chocolate will be available at about 40 concessions locations throughout the stadium. Free hot cider will also be available at sections 105, 106, 133, 134, 326 and 427. Bellin Health is also reminding fans battling cold weather to dress appropriately for the temperatures, to drink warm beverages and watch for warning signs of hypothermia and frostbite. Gameday festivities at Titletown, to the west of Lambeau Field, will begin with ice skating and tubing at Ariens Hill opening at 10 a.m., and Titletown Gameday Live presented by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin getting underway at 11:30 a.m. with performances from a DJ & Drum duo and live ice carving. The Lambeau Field parking lots will open Sunday at 1:40 p.m., with stadium gates opening at 3:40 p.m. The Lambeau Field Atrium, including 1919 Kitchen & Tap, the Packers Hall of Fame and Packers Pro Shop will be open to ticketed guests only via the American Family Insurance Gate beginning at 1:40 p.m., with no exit/re-entry ticket scanning. Fans on Sunday can enjoy the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, the permanent tailgating and event space in Lambeau Field’s east side parking lot. The JTV will open at 1:40 p.m. for ticketed and non-ticketed guests alike and will feature live music, food, beverages and a festive tailgating atmosphere. Two featured alumni are scheduled to make appearances Sunday; James Jones and Al Harris will be taking part in fan activities at surprise locations around Lambeau Field and the Legends Club, respectively, leading up to kickoff. Prior to the national anthem, the Packers and WPS Health Solutions will recognize the Cardarelle family, of Wisconsin, for Operation Fan Mail. The four family members attending Sunday’s game have all served in the military in various capacities. The national anthem will be performed by singer-songwriter Abbey Cone. During halftime, the High School Quarterback Challenge Championship, presented by HPE and Camera Corner, will take place on the field. The championship will feature a bracket-style competition between the winners of the regular season High School Quarterback Challenges. Competitors include student-athletes from Kaukauna, Lake Country Lutheran, Lomira, Neenah, Oconto Falls, Racine St. Catherine’s, Valders and Whitefish Bay High Schools. The Packers and law enforcement partners are asking fans to allow for extra time in making their way to the stadium gates, to accommodate for the safety screening process with fans dressed in heavier clothing for the cold. Game attendees should adhere to the NFL safety policy that has been in effect during the last few seasons. Blankets and unzipped sleeping bags may be carried into the stadium if they are carried loosely. The Packers are reminding fans of the NFL’s stadium safety policy. No bags or purses will be allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are no larger than 12” by 6” by 12”. Stadium cushions are also not allowed as a part of the policy, however, stadium seats and stadium pads that contain no pockets or zippers and are 18” wide or smaller are allowed. All fans entering Lambeau Field on gamedays will use walk-through metal detectors. To learn more, visit packers.com/carryin.