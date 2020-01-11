Port Milwaukee prohibits public access to Jones Island due to ‘strong winds and high water’

MILWAUKEE — Strong winds and high water forced Port Milwaukee officials to prohibit public access to Jones Island Saturday, Jan. 11, officials said in a press release, noting the unusual weather conditions led to flooding on all the major roadways at the port — and also at terminal buildings on Jones Island.

Tenants at the port voluntarily halted their operations Saturday, officials said, and vessel arrivals scheduled for the next two days were already delayed because of conditions on Lake Michigan.

Port Milwaukee staff members were on-site Saturday — taking steps to reduce damage and prepare for the resumption of operations. It wasn’t immediately clear when the flooding would subside and normal operations at Port Milwaukee would resume.

“This is an unprecedented event at Port Milwaukee, and our team has mobilized to respond,” Port Director Adam Schlicht said in the release. “We are in touch with our partners at the port, keeping them updated and planning next steps.”

The release said Great Lakes water levels have been at or near all-time highs for much of the past year. That, combined with very high wind conditions, has allowed waves to wash over the break wall and dock walls around the port. At some locations on Jones Island under the Hoan Bridge, floodwaters have reached a depth of three feet.

The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for Port Milwaukee with the potential for wind gusts of 50 miles per hour and waves over 15 feet — in effect until early Sunday morning.