FBI on the hunt for man who allegedly killed woman, disappeared with their 3-year-old son

ROSWELL, N.M. — The FBI has asked the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man they say is on the run with his 3-year-old son after allegedly killing the boy’s mother.

The boy is believed to be in danger, police said.

A state felony arrest warrant charges Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira with one count of murder after he allegedly killed a woman in New Mexico and took off with their toddler son, the federal agency said in a January 10 news released published by the Roswell Police Department.

Officers found the 27-year-old victim, identified by the police department as Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, on January 7.

A federal arrest warrant was also issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to the news release.

Authorities described Rico-Ruvira as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’8″ tall and about 150 pounds.

He is a Mexican citizen, the release said, and “may have fled to Mexico, where he has family in the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco.”

Police say he is believed to have been in a maroon GMC Yukon.

The young boy is also described by the Roswell Police Department as a Hispanic male, about 2’6” with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen January 5, according to a news release by Amber Alert.

“It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing,” the release said. “Osiel Ernesto Rico is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located. It is believed he is in the company of Jorge Rico-Ruvira.”

“(Anyone with information) can now call the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-457-3463. Information can also be called in to the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770,” the police department said.