Gone in 22 seconds: Shorewood police report 2 vehicle thefts in a week

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police on Sunday, Jan. 12 asked that residents please lock their vehicles and do not leave them unattended after two thefts in a week.

Police said in a post on social media, “Unfortunately, both vehicles were left running and unattended when they were taken.”

One of the thefts was captured by doorbell camera, police said. A vehicle was left running and unattended in the driveway of the victim’s residence. The video showed a vehicle approached the driveway before heading into an alley adjacent to the victim’s driveway. An occupant then exited the passenger side, opened the unlocked door of the running vehicle, hopped in, and both vehicles took off.

All of that, in just 22 seconds.

Police asked that you, “NEVER leave any vehicle unoccupied while running or with keys inside in order to warm it up. Protect your vehicle! Lock it and take the keys EVERY TIME.”