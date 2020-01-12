Follow the Packers as the team prepares to take on the Seahawks in the NFL divisional game 🏈
Monitor closings, cancellations and snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ❄️

January 12

Posted 6:33 am, January 12, 2020, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.