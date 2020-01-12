Sheriff: Florida man planning to kill for several months ran over 75-year-old Vietnam veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was jailed for purposely running over a pedestrian. Sheriff's officials said Justyn Pennell, 21, told investigators he'd been planning to kill for several months.

Reports showed Pennell called 911 not for help, but because he struck ane electric pole and couldn't go anywhere. Detectives said that's when he admitted to dispatch that he deliberately ran over a man and could see the terror in the pedestrian's eyes.

"There are some cases that we hear of that absolutely, even for us in law enforcement, make us just realize and remind us that there is pure evil in this world, and because of pure evil that happened yesterday, there is a 75-year-old man who is a father, a grandfather, a Vietnam War Army veteran who was killed," said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Investigators said Pennell, who was charged with premeditated murder, had no connection to the man.

According to sheriff's officials, Pennell said he saw the man while he was running errands, and drove by the man before making a U-turn so he could hit him. He did not appear to be under the influence at the time.