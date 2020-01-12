Waitress receives $1,800 tip, plans to pay it forward for Australia bushfire victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California waitress got a big tip — and said she plans to pay it forward, with the Australian bushfires top of mind.

The tab was less than $165, but Kathleen Moreno, a waitress at Wildwood Kitchen & Bar got more than $1,800 for a tip!

Moreno said she served a small group on Tuesday night, Jan. 7, and said the tip left her shaken.

“When she wrote the tip, I thought she just wrote that the total was 200, so I was like, ‘That’s really cool. That’s nice of her, normal tip,’ and then I looked closer and there was an extra zero, and I couldn’t stop shaking for about like, 30 minutes to an hour,” said Moreno.

Moreno works two jobs to pay for college. She studies in the culinary program at American River College.

She said she planned to use the money for some car repairs to get herself back and forth to class and work — and send money to help the victims of the Australian bushfires.