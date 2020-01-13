LIVE: State GOP unveils “Tougher on Crime” initiatives

A warning before you hire a locksmith

Posted 10:26 am, January 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- You're locked out, but be careful who you call. Contact 6 with the key info you need to know, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.