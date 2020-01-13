‘Give me the money:’ Cameras capture gunman crawling into McDonald’s, terrorizing workers

HOUSTON -- Surveillance cameras captured a gunman crawling into a McDonald's restaurant in Houston -- and running around inside with a gun.

The Green Xterra pulled into the drive-thru Monday night, Jan. 6, just before midnight. The surveillance video showed the man in the back seat made his way inside through the drive-thru window.

One employee ran as soon as she saw the man's pistol. He ran after her, but she was able to hide in a back room.

As the man made his way through the store, another employee took cover. That employee had a gun pointed at his head.

The cameras got a good look at the young intruder's face.

"The man came back to me and said, 'Give me the money, but I told him, 'I don't have the window register,' adding, 'We were really scared.'"

It wasn't immediately clear whether the intent was to rob the restaurant or target someone inside.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest.

