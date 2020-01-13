× Green Bay Packers announce ticket plans for possible Super Bowl appearance

GREEN BAY — In keeping practice with prior playoff appearances, the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Jan. 13 announced details of its ticket allotment plan for a possible appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

According to a news release from the Packers, under the plan, each ticket holder account registered for Pay as We Play — whether Green package, Gold package, or club seat — had an equal chance in a random drawing for two Super Bowl tickets, regardless of the number of tickets in the account. Should the team advance, each season-ticket account selected in the drawing is eligible to purchase two tickets, ranging from $950 to $3,000 per ticket, depending on location of the seats that were drawn for the account, the Packers said.

The drawing was conducted Jan. 10, 2020, and notification was sent to winners on Jan. 11, 2020.

The Packers said in the release, payment must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, in the Packers’ ticket office at Lambeau Field. Should the Packers not advance, payments will not be processed and original un-cashed checks will be returned to each ticket holder.

The Super Bowl is set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Under guidelines implemented by the NFL, the number of available tickets and the names of the recipients selected through the random drawing are confidential, the Packers said.