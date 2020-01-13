Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 28-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 28-year-old man. Jeremy Ewan was last seen on Saturday, Jan 11 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Ewan was last seen operating a Silver 2010 Chrysler 300 with Wisconsin plate of 131-YTT.

Jeremy is described as a male, black, 6’02” tall, 155 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what Jeremy was last wearing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7271.