Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Shatima McFarland is a senior at Casimir Pulaski High School in Milwaukee. She plays on the varsity girl's basketball team. Shatima is currently leading the state of Wisconsin in scoring, averaging just over 40 points a game. Her personal record is 59 points, which she did earlier this season. Shatima wants to pursue an engineering career and is thinking about enlisting in the Air Force.

Shatima McFarland

Casimir Pulaski High School

Senior

Girls Basketball