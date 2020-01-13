New Jersey mom says Amazon delivery contained ‘neatly-folded’ dirty diapers

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey mom said she got a very gross Amazon delivery that was also potentially threatening to her health and that of her family.

Nassly Sales said she ordered two boxes of diapers from Amazon — something she does every month for her two daughters, one who is immunocompromised.

Sales said she purchased the diapers from the site’s Amazon Warehouse section — where open boxes and returned items are sold at a discounted rate.

When the package arrived…

“I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy,” said Sales. “I was half asleep. The lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light, and that’s when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled.”

Sales said she disinfected their nursery and wiped down her 19-month-old daughter, who was born 26 weeks premature, with rubbing alcohol.

Amazon’s website says the company inspects and certifies all open-box products before they’re re-sold.

In a statement, an Amazon representative said, “We are investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right.”