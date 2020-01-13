Off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective killed while helping elderly pedestrian cross street

LOS ANGELES — An off-duty sheriff’s detective was struck and killed by a vehicle after she helped an elderly woman cross a street in Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 12.

Det. Amber Leist, 41, a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was driving around 1 p.m. CST when she noticed a person fall while crossing the street. Leist got out of her vehicle to help the person and was hit by another driver while heading back to her vehicle, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Leist stopped and attempted to render aid, said Los Angeles Police Commander Marc Reina. Leist was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, Villanueva said.

“This is a sad day for us,” Villanueva said. “She was an outstanding detective who would lead by example.”

Fault wasn’t immediately determined, Reina said.

Leist was a 12-year veteran of the department who worked as a school resource officer and a patrol officer before reaching the rank of detective, Villanueva said.

She left behind two sons, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old who is on active duty with the Navy, Villanueva said.

A procession for Leist took place Sunday night. Her body was transported from Cedars Sinai Hospital to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.