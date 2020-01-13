Ohio couple married 68 years says ‘zipping your lip’ is the secret to a long marriage

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio couple celebrated 68 years of marriage on Sunday, Jan. 12, surrounded by friends and family.

Since the beginning of their marriage, Howard and Geneva Cully have been known for their color coordination.

For decades, they could be seen wearing matching outfits, which earned them the nickname, “The Twins.”

On Sunday, they continued the tradition, as both were dressed in all red and black.

They said their trick to a long marriage is zipping your lip.

“Keeping your mouth shut!” they said. “Being very careful of what you say. It’s better off not to say anything than have to go around later with your head between your tail and it’s like, ‘I’m sorry for what I said,’ because you’ve already said it.”

The couple had their first date at the Old Scott Park Pool.

Not long after that, the young couple got married — nearly seven decades ago.