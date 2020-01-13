Open Record: More than meets the eye

MILWAUKEE — If you need to find a licensed optometrist in Wisconsin, you can do so by checking out the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services website. But the truth is, most people don’t take the time to check out those kinds of things before they get an eye exam. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn goes in-depth about a story he did with a local woman who wishes she had. Her story leads us to a man accused of doing eye exams without a license…again. In the Dinner Party Question, the Open Record team reveals some regrets they’ve had when it comes to storytelling.

