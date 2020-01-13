× Orange Cheetos dust on your digits has a name, and Frito-Lay put it all over ready-to-eat popcorn

PLANO, Texas — You can’t call them Cheetos fingers without the orange dust, and now, that cheesy goodness has name.

Frito-Lay has not only dubbed the dust “Cheetle,” but they’ve also covered ready-to-eat popcorn in it.

The products are available in two flavors — Cheddar and Flamin’ hot.

“We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long.”

Ready to go right out of the bag, Cheetos Popcorn creates a new snacking experience that pairs the classic taste of popcorn with an added boost.

Cheetos Popcorn is available in 7.0 oz. Cheddar bags and 6.5 oz. Flamin’ Hot bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99, and 2 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89.

CLICK HERE to learn more.