Oshkosh father found guilty of causing infant son’s death

Posted 5:33 pm, January 13, 2020, by

Cory Lyons

OSHKOSH — An Oshkosh father has been convicted of causing his infant son’s death.

Cory Lyons, 29, pleaded no contest Monday to first-degree reckless homicide in the Nov. 29, 2018, death of his 7-week-old son.

A criminal complaint says Lyons admitted he was frustrated by the baby’s crying and shook the child five or six times. The complaint says a CT scan at the hospital revealed the child suffered a brain injury which led to the infant’s death.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 26, WLUK-TV reported.

