‘She’s not my mom!’ Police say abduction sign held by California girl in back seat was a joke

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine driving down the road, and in the vehicle next to you, you see a child holding up a sign, seeking help.

Drivers in Sacramento called police when they saw the sign reading, “Help me, she’s not my mom! Help!”

Multiple officers responded, and the driver was pulled over. An investigation revealed the whole thing was a joke.

The girl’s mother said she had no idea what her daughter was doing in the back seat.

No one was ticketed, but as you can imagine, police were a little aggravated. Six units went out on this call, instead of responding to legitimate emergencies.

California Highway Patrol officials posted a photo of the sign on social media, where it received thousands of comments.

