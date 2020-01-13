× Study shows millennials are asking for donations to pay for their wedding 👰🤵

HOLLYWOOD — Something old, something new, something borrowed…something donated?

A new study by jeweler Jean Doussett revealed 15% of millennials are asking for donations for their wedding, and on average, 30% of guests contributed. In fact, guests donated even more than what respondents said they expected, giving an average of $100 to help bring their dream day to life.

The study surveyed 1,850 couples, and only one in five couples reported the bride’s family paid for their special day.

Half of the respondents said they paid for everything themselves, splitting costs evenly between the bride and groom.

Weddings are also a steep cost, with the average price hitting over $38,000, according to Wedding Wire’s 2019 Newlywed Report.