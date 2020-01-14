‘A lot of people coming early:’ Pres. Trump’s rally, Bucks game to draw crowds downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the nearby Fiserv Forum were expected to be packed Tuesday evening for a 7 p.m. President Donald Trump campaign rally and 7 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks game.

Police closed parts of State Street and Vel Phillips Avenue, along with Kilbourn Avenue from Old World Third to 6th Street. The two big events at two arenas blocks from each other meant road closures, traffic, and packed parking lots.

"It gets really busy really quickly," said Brian Biehn, attending President Trump's rally. "We come to the Bucks games, so this is the lot we always park in."

This time, Biehn wasn't downtown for Tuesday's 7 p.m. tip, but rather, the 7 p.m. rally at Panther arena -- finding luck near 3rd Street and Juneau Avenue.

"We've had a lot of people checking into hotels, and a lot of people coming down early," said Nicki Schlederer, Isaac's Parking Service manager.

Schlederer hoped to fill about 800 spots near the corner of Wells Street and Vel Phillips Avenue.

"We have double events down here all the time," said Schlederer. "Everyone's on. We're ready!"

They were also ready at Brick 3 Pizza on Old World Third Street -- with delivery orders coming in hot.

"Typically we've been bringing it to them because they know the chaos that's happening outside," said Enrique Perez, manager.

Many of the pizzas were being walked to people nearby -- camped out ahead of President Trump's rally.

"We're definitely working them today, but I know they're making good money, so that's keeping morale pretty high," said Perez.

Wendy Calcaterra, attending President Trump's rally, said she was prepared to wait things out when both events came to an end Tuesday night.

"Hang out down here if we have to for a while because I understand the streets are going to be blocked off with the Bucks game, but we're going to play it by ear, and no agenda," said Calcaterra.

A spokesman with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) said law enforcement often requests them during major events. Most often, he said they're used as warming buses for police officers and firefighters working outside for long periods of time, but sometimes, they double as barricades.