Authorities searching for missing teen from Marshall, last seen taking Lyft to Glendale

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy. Authorities believe he could be in Glendale.

According to police, Lucas Wilz left his residence in Marshall around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. He took a Lyft to an address on Port Washington Avenue in Glendale. Due to some recent internet searches, there is concern for Lucas’ well being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533.