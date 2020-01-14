Authorities searching for missing teen from Marshall, last seen taking Lyft to Glendale

Posted 9:31 am, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 09:36AM, January 14, 2020

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy. Authorities believe he could be in Glendale.

According to police, Lucas Wilz left his residence in Marshall around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. He took a Lyft to an address on Port Washington Avenue in Glendale. Due to some recent internet searches, there is concern for Lucas’ well being.

Lucas Wilz

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.