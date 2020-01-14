Free event: The 36th Annual Dr. King Birthday celebration will be on Jan. 19

MILWAUKEE -- The Marcus Performing Arts Center's 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday celebration is coming up this Sunday. Anthony Smith, director of community engagement and inclusion, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration (website)

The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, coordinated by the MLK Steering Committee, will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The program will begin at 1:00 PM in Uihlein Hall and highlight our youth who interpreted Dr. King’s works through art, including visual art, speech and writing contests from Milwaukee Public Schools, Wauwatosa Public Schools and West Bend Public Schools.

The only cities that have celebrated Dr. King’s Birthday annually since 1984 are Atlanta, Georgia and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The theme for this year’s program is “Your Life Has Significance.”

The event concludes with the Paulette Y. Copeland Reception at 3:00 PM. Admission to this event, as well as the reception, is free and open to the community. Complimentary parking in the Marcus Center Parking Structure will also be available. For more information, visit www.marcuscenter.org.